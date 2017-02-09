The 411 on 211: New Online Service Connects Manitobans to Health, Social Services

WINNIPEG — A new online service is now connecting Manitobans with resources from the provincial government and community-based health and social services.

211 Manitoba is a partnership between United Way Winnipeg and Volunteer Manitoba. While initially only online, future plans call for an extension to include phone, text, and/or chat capability.

“It’s leveraging technology to provide people in need instant access to to find the right help at the right time,” Dr. Jodene Baker, chair, United Way Winnipeg Community Investment Committee.

The free search engine has a database of 5,000 agencies and programs to help people with facing challenges related to homelessness, food security, mental health, addictions, and community safety. The service will be continually monitored to ensure information is current and updated of the agencies and resources listed.

The United Way says the service will, in part, relieve pressures on 911 and related emergency service costs.

The 211 model is part of a national network followed in seven provinces and one territory.

