ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

The Canadian Press » 3 Charged in Thefts of ‘Roll Up the Rim’ Cups from Belleville, Ont., Tim Hortons

3 Charged in Thefts of ‘Roll Up the Rim’ Cups from Belleville, Ont., Tim Hortons

3 Charged in Thefts of ‘Roll Up the Rim’ Cups from Belleville, Ont., Tim Hortons

in The Canadian Press0 Comments

By The Canadian Press

Tim Hortons Cup
A Tim Hortons cup is shown in Toronto on Thursday, February 3, 2017. Police say two more people have been arrested in connection with the thefts of several boxes of “roll up the rim to win” cups from a Tim Hortons in Belleville, Ont. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

BELLEVILLE, Ont. – Police say two more people have been arrested in connection with the thefts of several boxes of “roll up the rim to win” cups from a Tim Hortons in Belleville, Ont.

A 17-year-old Belleville boy was charged on Tuesday with one count of break, enter and theft, and he was released from custody with a court date in March.

Police say an 18-year-old Belleville man turned himself in on Wednesday, and he was also charged with one count of break, enter and theft.

A 19-year-old Stirling, Ont., man was charged on Feb. 2 with two counts of break, enter and theft, and he was further charged Thursday with theft under $5,000.

The two men have March 16 court dates.

Investigators say the 19-year-old was a former employee at a Tim Hortons, where a number of boxes containing “roll up the rim to win” cups were stolen during break and enters to a storage facility in late January.

(CJOJ)

CP - The Canadian Press


Comments

comments

MENU