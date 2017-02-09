ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Amid Canada’s Charm Offensive, Trump, Trudeau to Meet Monday in Washington

By The Canadian Press

Donald Trump
President-elect Donald Trump pauses as he waits to be introduced on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington, for his inauguration ceremony as the 45th president of the United States. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Monday in Washington, the Prime Minister’s Office says.

In a statement, the PMO says the two leaders will discuss “the unique relationship between Canada and the United States” and how best to “work hard for middle-class Canadians and Americans, together.”

A statement from the White House says the two leaders are looking forward to “a constructive conversation on strengthening the relationship between our two nations.”

Word of the meeting comes amid the federal government’s ongoing economic messaging operation, which has Finance Minister Bill Morneau in the U.S. capital today — the third federal cabinet minister to visit this week.

Morneau is meeting members of Congress and the administration to drive home a point that Canada is eagerly making as NAFTA trade negotiations approach: trade with Canada is good for American interests.

In a speech at Georgetown University, Morneau listed the nine million U.S. jobs tied to trade with Canada, saying they pay better than non-trade jobs.

He also says Canada buys more from the U.S. than all members of the European Union combined, and notes there’s no big trade deficit with Canada.

The government hopes those messages help the Canadian government escape the most damaging effects of the Trump agenda, which includes the threat of tariffs and tougher trade deals.

