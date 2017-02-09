Police Hunt for Suspect After Teen Sexually Assaulted

Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect who allegedly touched a 14-year-old girl inappropriately when she accepted a ride in his vehicle.

The teen was walking in the area of Mandalay Drive between Leila Avenue and Jefferson Avenue on January 30 when a man offered her a ride at around 9:20 a.m. The teen was in a rush and got into the vehicle.

Police say that’s when the victim was touched in a sexual manner. She demanded that the suspect stop and let out, where she was able to flee uninjured.

The suspect is described as East Indian, between 30-40 years of age with an average build and noticeably thinning short straight black hair. He has brown eyes, some facial hair and spoke with a strong accent.

His vehicle is described as a small older four-door red car with a grey interior, tinted windows and a car seat in the backseat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-2848.

Comments

comments