Balloon Man Needs Another Month to Raise $20,000 Following Lawn Chair Flight

CALGARY – A Calgary man who strapped 120 helium balloons to a lawn chair and soared high into the air above the Stampede grounds in 2015 has been given another month to raise money for a required donation prior to his sentencing.

Daniel Boria has admitted to dangerous operation of an aircraft as part of a publicity stunt for his cleaning company.

His lawyer, Alain Hepner, says he has raised just half of the $20,000 he agreed to donate to a Calgary’s veterans food bank since business has been a “little rough.”

The donation was part of a joint submission which will also include a $5000 fine once the official sentencing is done.

Hepner says his client will have the rest of the money by the time of the next appearance on March 17.

After the stunt, Boria said he and his team planned it so that only his own safety would be at risk, and called the flight the most exhilarating experience he could ever imagine.

