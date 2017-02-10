Two Winkler Men Killed in Plane Crash Near Brunkild, Manitoba

WINNIPEG — Two men from Winkler were killed when a small aircraft crashed Thursday night southwest of Winnipeg.

The Cesna 185 took off from St. Andrews Airport just after 6:30 p.m. destined for Winkler. It went down shortly after in a field near Brunkild, Manitoba.

The deceased have been identified as a 60-year-old and 41-year-old.

Wreckage of the small aircraft was located in a field just off Highway 305 at around 1 a.m. Friday.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada currently has two investigators at the scene.

RCMP say weather conditions were poor at the time and visibility was low.

Brunkild is located about 45 kilometres southwest of Winnipeg.

