RCMP Deploy Traffic Enforcement Blitz in Norway House

By David Klassen

RCMP deployed numerous resources in Norway House Cree Nation, Manitoba earlier this month focusing on traffic enforcement.

Between February 1-2, the two-day traffic blitz targeted impaired drivers and other traffic infractions in the communities of Norway House, Cross Lake, and on the winter road system, which accesses Oxford House, God’s Lake, and the Island Lake area.

70 common offence notices were issued under the Highway Traffic Act

7 common offence notices under the Liquor and Gaming Control Act, which resulted in the seizure of 430 cans of beer, 24 bottles of whiskey, and one box of wine

One person arrested on an outstanding warrant

Two persons were issued driver’s license suspensions for operating their motor vehicle with alcohol in their systems

Comments

comments