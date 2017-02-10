Frozen ‘Stackhouse’ Warming Hut Unveiled at The Forks

An ice creation crafted out of frozen pieces from Winnipeg’s Red River is being unveiled it its entirety today.

“Stackhouse” is one of the invited warming huts designed this year at The Forks from world-renowned artist Anish Kapoor of London, England.

Crews have spent weeks harvesting 60 tonnes of ice from the river and sculpting the frozen masterpiece.

“The Warming Huts competition continues to gain the attention on the world stage and bring great art and architecture to Winnipeg,” Paul Jordan, CEO of The Forks Renewal Corporation, said in early November when the winning designs were revealed.

Kapoor is also known for creating Cloud Gate, nicknamed “The Bean,” in Chicago’s Millennium Park.

