Blue Bombers Add Receiver, Defensive Back

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers added two to their roster on Saturday.

The club signed international receiver Xavier Rush and international defensive back Josh Celerin.

Rush (6-3, 210, Tulane, December 30, 1992, in Stillwater, OK) played with the Green Wave for four seasons. During that span, he caught 99 balls for over 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns. As a senior, he became a big-play target, averaging just shy of 20 yards per reception. Rush recently spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Celerin (6-0, 205, Jacksonville, March 30, 1993 in Tampa, FL) played three seasons with Central Connecticut before playing his senior year at Jacksonville. During his time at CCSU, Celerin played in 32 games and racked up 133 tackles. After switching schools, he added 63 more tackles, including 8.5 for a loss, seven pass breakups, and an interception.