By David Klassen

Winnipeg police have laid a slew of charges against a man accused of several random assaults downtown on February 7.

The suspect allegedly assaulted seven women between 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., all suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Michael Ryan Fitzsimmons, 28, was arrested on Saturday and charged with six counts of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000, and 24 counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

He remains in custody.

