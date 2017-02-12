ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Entertainment » Folklorama in February: Monthly Celebrations Showcasing Cultural Talent

Folklorama in February: Monthly Celebrations Showcasing Cultural Talent

Folklorama in February: Monthly Celebrations Showcasing Cultural Talent

in Entertainment0 Comments
Folklorama - Brazilian Pavilion
Folklorama’s Brazilian Pavilion during opening night at the Heather Curling Club on Sunday, August 3, 2014. (STAN MILOSEVIC / CHRISD.CA FILE)

WINNIPEG — You don’t have to wait until summer to get cultured, Folklorama is just around the corner.

The usual two-week multicultural festival in August will serve up a preview of Brazilian culture later this month.

Culture Card and The HUB are presenting Carnaval Rio — A Brazilian Experience on Friday, February 24 at The Metropolitan Entertainment Centre.

Culture Card is collaborating with every ethnocultural community to showcase one culture at the time on a monthly basis.

The evening features performances by Latin rhythmist Marco Castillo, interactive capoeira, and drum performances from Viva Brasil.

Tickets are on sale for between $10 and $15 through Eventbrite.

 

 


Comments

comments

MENU