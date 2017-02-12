Folklorama in February: Monthly Celebrations Showcasing Cultural Talent

WINNIPEG — You don’t have to wait until summer to get cultured, Folklorama is just around the corner.

The usual two-week multicultural festival in August will serve up a preview of Brazilian culture later this month.

Culture Card and The HUB are presenting Carnaval Rio — A Brazilian Experience on Friday, February 24 at The Metropolitan Entertainment Centre.

Culture Card is collaborating with every ethnocultural community to showcase one culture at the time on a monthly basis.

The evening features performances by Latin rhythmist Marco Castillo, interactive capoeira, and drum performances from Viva Brasil.

Tickets are on sale for between $10 and $15 through Eventbrite.

