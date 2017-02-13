Snow Sculpture Honours 100th Anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge

A snow sculpture unveiled Monday at the Manitoba legislative pays special tribute to the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

The sculpture is a replica of Canada Bereft, a monument at the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France and was crafted by sculptor David Macnair.

“It’s wonderful to see the province embrace winter and celebrate our community’s premier winter festival,” said Ginette Lavack Walters, executive director of Festival du Voyageur.

“It is truly fitting that this year’s sculpture celebrates the heroic efforts of Canadian soldiers given that this year’s festival theme is Hé Ho Heroes. Hé Ho is the festival’s rallying cry as we celebrate our proud ancestors and heroes of yesterday and today.”

Festival du Voyageur begins Friday and runs through February 26.

