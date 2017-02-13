ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Three Arrested During Gun Scare at Dakota Community Centre

Dakota Community Centre Gun Scare
Three men were arrested Sunday evening at Dakota Community Centre after a replica handgun was pulled out during a hockey game. (@BDNMBCA / TWITTER)

WINNIPEG — Tense moments filled the stands at Dakota Community Centre on Sunday when a replica handgun was pulled out during a fight between attendees of two rival teams.

Police responded to the Jonathan Toews Sportsplex in St. Vital at around 5:45 p.m.

Police say three men came to the arena and began a fight with another three men. Staff and security personnel intervened to break up the group. During the scuffle, one of the men pulled out what was found to be a BB/pellet gun.

Witnesses on scene could be heard in a Facebook video (below) saying “someone has a gun.”

No one was injured and three men have been arrested:

  • Ryan Matthew Boulanger, 28, of Bloodvein, Manitoba was charged with three counts of assault, possession of a weapon, two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance and three outstanding arrest warrants.
  • Jeremy Peltier, 29, of Winnipeg was charged with three counts of assault, possession of a weapon and failing to comply with an undertaking.
  • Nathan Scott, 23, was charged with three counts of assault and failing to comply with a probation order.

The arena was evacuated and the hockey game cancelled as a result of the incident.


