Three Arrested During Gun Scare at Dakota Community Centre

WINNIPEG — Tense moments filled the stands at Dakota Community Centre on Sunday when a replica handgun was pulled out during a fight between attendees of two rival teams.

Police responded to the Jonathan Toews Sportsplex in St. Vital at around 5:45 p.m.

Police say three men came to the arena and began a fight with another three men. Staff and security personnel intervened to break up the group. During the scuffle, one of the men pulled out what was found to be a BB/pellet gun.

Witnesses on scene could be heard in a Facebook video (below) saying “someone has a gun.”

No one was injured and three men have been arrested:

Ryan Matthew Boulanger , 28, of Bloodvein, Manitoba was charged with three counts of assault, possession of a weapon, two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance and three outstanding arrest warrants.

, 28, of Bloodvein, Manitoba was charged with three counts of assault, possession of a weapon, two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance and three outstanding arrest warrants. Jeremy Peltier , 29, of Winnipeg was charged with three counts of assault, possession of a weapon and failing to comply with an undertaking.

, 29, of Winnipeg was charged with three counts of assault, possession of a weapon and failing to comply with an undertaking. Nathan Scott, 23, was charged with three counts of assault and failing to comply with a probation order.

The arena was evacuated and the hockey game cancelled as a result of the incident.

