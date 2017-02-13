Winnipeg Shelter for Refugees at Capacity as 21 More Arrive

An influx of asylum seekers into Manitoba from the U.S. has overwhelmed a Winnipeg shelter helping to assist immigrants who make refugee claims.

The Canadian border at Emerson, Manitoba south has seen an influx of refugees stream into the country in recent months.

The Manitoba Interfaith Immigration Council (MIIC), which organizes the Welcome Place, is now at capacity.

Between Friday and Saturday alone, 21 people crossed the border on foot. They were arrested by RCMP and taken to the Canada Border Services Agency office to make refugee claims. Vans from the MIIC arrived shortly after to pick them up and bring them to the city.

— Staff

Comments

comments