Play It Safe on Valentine’s Day: Police

As Valentine’s Day nears and some love-seekers turn to the Internet to find love, Winnipeg police have some safety tips you should keep in mind.

More singles are using dating apps and websites in hopes of being struck by cupid, but police say it’s important to remain smart and vigilant at the same time.

If you have a date you just met online never give out your personal information online and ensure the site you are using is reputable.

When meeting in person, be sure to meet in a public setting, preferably during the daytime. Tell a trusted friend where you are going and never arrange a date at the person’s home.

Always be alert and aware of your surroundings, know that fatigue, alcohol, drugs and distractions diminish your awareness.

Trust your feelings and instincts, do not diminish and signs of violence

Remember in case of an emergency call 911

— With files from the Winnipeg Police Service

