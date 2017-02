The Independent Investigation Unit has launched a probe after a man died shortly after a struggle with Winnipeg police.

Officers attended a residence on Sunday night in the Garden City area when a man indicted he wanted another man removed. The IIU says when police arrived, a struggle took place and the man was arrested.

He was then taken to Seven Oaks Hospital by ambulance and pronounced deceased.

Police notified the IIU of the incident on Monday.

— Staff

