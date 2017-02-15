Goldeyes Ink Catcher Alixon Suarez

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed catcher Alixon Suarez for the 2017 season.

Suarez last played in 2015, and has five years of professional experience in the Boston Red Sox’ organization. The Carora, Venezuela native has thrown out 36 percent of opposing base stealers during his career, which includes a 41 percent finish for the Lowell Spinners in 2014 that ranked fourth in the Short Season-A New York-Penn League.

“I’m excited about the addition of Alixon to our club,” said Goldeyes’ manager Rick Forney. “With Carlton Tanabe retiring and Tanner Murphy getting signed, we needed to find a catcher to take over the position. Alixon is a strong defender, and I look forward to his contributions to our club.”

The Goldeyes now have 19 players under contract for the 2017 season.

