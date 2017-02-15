Two Brandon Police Officers Charged After Suspect Injured in Cruiser Car

Two Brandon police officers have been charged after a suspect was injured while in the back of a cruiser car last fall.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba began their probe on September 13, 2016 after an intoxicated suspect hit his head on the interior of the car, resulting in a small laceration over his left eye.

The IIU says while being transported, the vehicle was also hit from behind by another police cruiser.

Two officers face charges under the Highway Traffic Act for driving carelessly and driving imprudently.

They will appear in court on April 6.

— Staff

