What’s Open and Closed on Louis Riel Day

Louis Riel Day is Monday, February 20. Here’s what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg.
Festival du Voyageur
Voyageur Park is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Shopping Centres
Kildonan Place — Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
St. Vital Centre — Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cadillac Fairview — Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Liquor Marts
All Liquor Marts in Winnipeg and Brandon (excluding cityplace) will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Civic Offices
Closed on Monday, February 20.
Recycling/Garbage Collection
Recycling and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled on the Louis Riel holiday for those with Monday as their collection day.
Brady Road Landfill
Open 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Winnipeg Transit
On Monday, February 20, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.
Leisure Centres
Closed on Monday, February 20.
Swimming Pools
All City of Winnipeg indoor swimming pools will be closed on Monday, February 20, with the exception of Pan Am Pool and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex.
Pan Am Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Libraries
All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, February 20.
Animal Services Agency
The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Monday, February 20.
Cemeteries
Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona Cemeteries will be open for visitation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, February 20. Cemetery offices will be closed.
Winnipeg Parking Authority
Closed on Monday, February 20