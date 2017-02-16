What’s Open and Closed on Louis Riel Day

Louis Riel Day is Monday, February 20. Here’s what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg.

Festival du Voyageur

Voyageur Park is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cadillac Fairview — Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Liquor Marts

All Liquor Marts in Winnipeg and Brandon (excluding cityplace) will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Civic Offices

Closed on Monday, February 20.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled on the Louis Riel holiday for those with Monday as their collection day.

Brady Road Landfill

Open 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit

On Monday, February 20, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Leisure Centres

Closed on Monday, February 20.

Swimming Pools

All City of Winnipeg indoor swimming pools will be closed on Monday, February 20, with the exception of Pan Am Pool and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex.

Pan Am Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, February 20.

Animal Services Agency

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Monday, February 20.

Cemeteries

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona Cemeteries will be open for visitation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday, February 20. Cemetery offices will be closed.

Winnipeg Parking Authority

Closed on Monday, February 20

