Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated quintet, OneRepublic will return to Winnipeg this summer.

The concert on August 15 at MTS Centre will open with special guests Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur.

Tickets for the band’s massive North America summer tour go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Prices are $25, $35, $47.50, $79.50, $105, and $135.

