Winnipeg Blue Bombers Re-Sign Sam Hurl, Agree to Terms with QB Dan LeFevour

By The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-signed Canadian linebacker Sam Hurl and agreed to terms with free-agent quarterback Dan LeFevour on Thursday.

Hurl, a six-foot-one, 225-pound Calgary native, returns for a third season in Winnipeg. He has appeared in 30 regular-season games, registering 59 tackles, 14 special-team tackles, five sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

The six-foot-three, 230-pound LeFevour is a five-year CFL veteran. He spent last season with Toronto and has also played for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes.

The Bombers also signed defensive back Sam Brown and linebacker Will Smith, both Americans.

