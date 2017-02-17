Boy Offered Rides by Suspicious Man in Valley Gardens

WINNIPEG — Police are investigating after an 8-year-old boy was approached by a suspicious man while walking to school this week in the Valley Gardens area.

The boy was approached two separate days near the intersection of Kullman Street and Snowden Avenue. He was offered a ride by a man driving a black Ford Windstar van.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged East Indian man wearing a turban. He has a small build and facial stubble.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (204) 986-6222.

