Bisons Begin Best-of-Three Playoff Series at Home

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Bison women’s hockey team begins their post-season tonight, hosting a Canada West Quarter Final best-of-three playoff series.

The third place University of Manitoba squad (16-7-3-2) welcomes the Mount Royal Cougars. It’s the first time the two teams will have a playoff meeting since the sixth-place Mount Royal started conference play in the 2012-13 season.

During the 2016-17 regular season, Manitoba went 3-1 against Mount Royal. The Herd swept Mount Royal on the road earlier on (October 15-16) at home. Since the beginning of the second half of the 2016-17 season, the Bisons went 8-3-0-1 in regular season and won four games at home.

The series begins tonight at Wayne Fleming Arena on the U of M’s Fort Garry campus. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Game three (if necessary) will be played Sunday at 4 p.m. A live webcast of the game will be streamed at CanadaWest.TV.

