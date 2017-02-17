Anglers Can Ice Fish for Free in Manitoba This Weekend

The province is waiving licence fees this weekend on ice fishing across Manitoba.

Anglers will be able to fish freely February 18-20, but conservation limits will apply and a federal licence will still be required to fish in national parks.

“It is a great way to spend a winter day with family or friends and there are endless opportunities throughout our province to get a line in the water,” said Sustainable Development Minister Cathy Cox.

The province is also warning anglers to be check that ice conditions are safe before venturing out.

