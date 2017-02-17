ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Anglers Can Ice Fish for Free in Manitoba This Weekend

Winter Family Fishing Weekend is February 18-20. (FRIDAY1970 / FLICKR)

The province is waiving licence fees this weekend on ice fishing across Manitoba.

Anglers will be able to fish freely February 18-20, but conservation limits will apply and a federal licence will still be required to fish in national parks.

“It is a great way to spend a winter day with family or friends and there are endless opportunities throughout our province to get a line in the water,” said Sustainable Development Minister Cathy Cox.

The province is also warning anglers to be check that ice conditions are safe before venturing out.

— Staff


