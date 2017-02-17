Winnipeg Bus Drivers to Observe Moment of Silence in Honour of Slain Colleague

Winnipeg Transit drivers will be pulling their buses over for one minute of silence on Tuesday, February 21.

Buses will stop at safe locations at 1 p.m. in honour of Irvine Jubal Fraser. The 58-year-old was killed Tuesday after he was stabbed multiple times at the end of his shift at the University of Manitoba.

Brian Kyle Thomas, 22, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Route and destination signs on the front of buses will read “Rest in Peace 521” all day on Tuesday. Fraser’s badge number was 521.

On Friday, hundreds of transit workers rallied outside Winnipeg city hall demanding safety improvements for bus drivers.

