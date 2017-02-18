Woman Charged After Downtown Structures Vandalized with Spray Paint

A 21-year-old woman is in police custody after allegedly tagging several businesses, parkades, signals and other buildings in downtown Winnipeg with spray paint.
A member of the Downtown Watch notified police early Saturday morning and officers immediately responded.
Police found the suspect tagging a building in the 400 block of Portage Avenue at around 3:35 a.m.
Kassie Ashley Hominiuk of Winnipeg has been charged with 42 counts of mischief under $5,000, possession of a weapon, and possession of marijuana.
Police say 27 properties were damaged, including some in these areas:
- 200 block of Kennedy Street
- 400 block of Graham Avenue
- 200 block of Vaughan Street
- 400 block of Portage Avenue
- 200 block of Hargrave Street
- 200 block of Donald Street
- 200 block of Garry Street