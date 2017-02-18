Woman Charged After Downtown Structures Vandalized with Spray Paint

A 21-year-old woman is in police custody after allegedly tagging several businesses, parkades, signals and other buildings in downtown Winnipeg with spray paint.

A member of the Downtown Watch notified police early Saturday morning and officers immediately responded.

Police found the suspect tagging a building in the 400 block of Portage Avenue at around 3:35 a.m.

Kassie Ashley Hominiuk of Winnipeg has been charged with 42 counts of mischief under $5,000, possession of a weapon, and possession of marijuana.

Police say 27 properties were damaged, including some in these areas:

200 block of Kennedy Street

400 block of Graham Avenue

200 block of Vaughan Street

400 block of Portage Avenue

200 block of Hargrave Street

200 block of Donald Street

200 block of Garry Street

