Screwdriver-Wielding Robber Holds Up Drug Store, Flees in Stolen Minivan

By David Klassen

WINNIPEG — A screwdriver-wielding thief who allegedly robbed a pharmacy and made off in a stolen minivan has been arrested.

The suspect entered the drug store on February 14 at around 9 a.m. armed with the tool. While concealing his identity, police say he stole a large quantity of prescription drugs. No one was injured in the robbery.

On February 16, officers spotted the stolen Dodge Caravan parked in the 600 block of Bannerman Avenue. It was originally taken on January 24 from a home on Savoy Crescent.

Police chased the suspect briefly on foot before he was taken into custody.

John Jay MacAulay, 46, of Starbuck, Manitoba faces numerous charges and remains in custody.

Police later executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Atlantic Avenue, where they found items associated to the drug store robbery, including pill bottles, a shopping basket and clothing.

Comments

comments