Man Found with Knife, Screwdriver and Ammo Behind Portage Place

WINNIPEG — One of two men causing a disturbance behind Portage Place on Friday afternoon has been arrested and faces a list of charges.

Downtown Watch members notified police at around 1:30 p.m. and officers quickly responded. They found the two men to be intoxicated and identified one of them as having an outstanding warrant and bound by two probation orders.

The 24-year-old was arrested and searched. Police found a knife, screwdriver, a round of ammunition and a debit card/identification linked to a previous robbery and stabbing incident.

The suspect remains in custody.

