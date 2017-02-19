Two Tory MPs Call on Ottawa to Stop Illegal Canada-U.S. Border Crossings

By The Canadian Press

MONTREAL – Two Conservative MPs are calling on the federal government to act to stop the flow of people illegally crossing the United States border into Canada.

Michelle Rempel and Tony Clement have tweeted that illegal crossings are unsafe and place a burden on local law enforcement.

Rempel’s comment is in response to the Manitoba RCMP’s announcement that another 22 people were intercepted crossing the border near Emerson on Saturday night.

Officials say a growing number of people are choosing to walk across the border into Canada to claim refugee status, including dozens who have been arrested in the Emerson area in recent weeks.

Quebec has also seen a large rise in the number of refugee claimants who enter the province illegally.

Refugee advocates have called on Canada to suspend the Safe Third Country Agreement, which prevents most people who have been living in the United States from making a refugee claim at an official border crossing.

