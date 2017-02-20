Laine, Kadri, McDavid Named NHL’s Three Stars of the Week

By The Canadian Press

NEW YORK — Winnipeg Jets right-wing Patrik Laine, Toronto Maple Leafs centre Nazem Kadri and Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid are the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Laine led the NHL with five goals and eight points in four games to propel the Jets to a seven-point week. His big week included his third career hat trick, including the winning goal, in a 5-2 triumph over Dallas on Tuesday.

He became the first player in NHL history to register three hat tricks before his 19th birthday, as well as the first rookie to collect three hat tricks in one season since 1992-93.

The 18-year-old Tampere, Finland, native leads rookies with 52 points in 54 games this season and shares the rookie lead with 28 goals.

Kadri had four goals and two assists as the Maple Leafs split their four games last week.

McDavid had two goals and four assists as the Oilers won all three of their games last week. The 20-year-old Oilers captain leads the NHL with 67 points in 59 games.

Comments

comments