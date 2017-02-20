Louis Riel Bursary Reaches $1.2 Million

WINNIPEG — A joint bursary for Metis students at Red River College has reached $1.2 million.

The Louis Riel Bursary is funded by the Manitoba Metis Federation and Manitoba government, which have each contributed $600,000 to the fund since 2014.

Bursaries are awarded to eligible Metis students enrolled in a certificate, diploma or degree program at Red River College.

“We know education is key to building capacity within the Métis Nation and we are pleased to continue our work and partnership with Red River College,” said David Chartrand, MMF president.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed by RRC, MMF and the Louis Riel Institute in 2014 to improve opportunities and outcomes for Metis people in Manitoba.

