Canadian Women’s Soccer Team to Play Friendly Match in Winnipeg

Canada’s national women’s soccer team will play a pair of friendlies in Winnipeg and Toronto this spring.

Canada will host Costa Rica June 8 at Investors Group Field, making a return to the city after a 1:1 draw against the U.S. in 2014.

“Getting to play in front of Canadian fans is really special, so we are obviously thrilled to be coming home for another June two-match series,” said head coach John Herdman.

“We’ll be coming off away games against both Sweden and Germany, Olympic Silver and Gold medalists respectively, so we’re confident the team will be in good shape to produce a winning performance for both sets of fans.”

Canada defeated Costa Rica in February 2016 at the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament, securing Canada a spot at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

IGF held a crowd of 28,255 fans the last time Canada played a friendly. At the time, the attendance in Winnipeg was the second highest for a Canadian ‘A’ level women’s international played in Canada.

Individual tickets will go on sale Wednesday, March 8 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Presale tickets will be available for fans who sign up for the #CanadaRED newsletter on CanadaSoccer.com.

Groups of 10+ can purchase their tickets beginning today. Prices range from $25 to $55.

