Balmy Day for a Polar Bear Luncheon in Support of MTYP

WINNIPEG — The annual Polar Bear Luncheon is usually a chilly affair, but with the balmy winter Winnipeg has been experiencing, patrons may just need to pull out the sunscreen.

Diners will chow down at noon today on the patio of Gus & Tony’s at the Park restaurant at 2015 Portage Avenue.

The 33rd annual event will support the Manitoba Theatre for Young People, making it the 11th consecutive year restaurant owner Arnold Carreira has chosen the theatre to donate the proceeds.

Gus & Tony’s at the Park is celebrating their own 35th anniversary this season.

About 30 guests are expected to attend the invite-only luncheon.

— Staff

