Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters at MTS Centre in October

Roger Waters performs Thursday, May 31, 2012 at Winnipeg’s MTS Centre. (MAURICE BRUNEAU / CHRISD.CA FILE)

WINNIPEG — Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters is bringing his new North American tour to MTS Centre on October 22.

The English singer-bassist will play in Winnipeg as part of his US + Them tour.

“It’ll be a mixture of stuff from my long career, stuff from my years with Pink Floyd, some new things,” Waters said on his website. “Probably 75% of it will be old material and 25% will be new, but it will be all connected by a general theme. It will be a cool show, I promise you. It’ll be spectacular like all my shows have been.”

Tickets go on sale Monday, February 27 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Prices range from $51.75 to $246.75.


