ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Woman Charged with Manslaughter in Man’s Death in Thompson

Woman Charged with Manslaughter in Man’s Death in Thompson

Woman Charged with Manslaughter in Man’s Death in Thompson

in News0 Comments

RCMP Logo VehicleA 26-year-old woman from Oxford House, Manitoba has been charged with manslaughter after a death in Thompson.

RCMP were called to an apartment complex in the city early Monday morning, where they found a 24-year-old man, also from Oxford House, to be unresponsive. He was taken to hospital and pronounced deceased.

Brittany Amber Robinson was to appear in Thompson court on Tuesday.

RCMP say it’s believed the suspect and victim were known to each other.

The name of the deceased isn’t being released.

— Staff


Comments

comments

MENU