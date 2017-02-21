Woman Charged with Manslaughter in Man’s Death in Thompson

A 26-year-old woman from Oxford House, Manitoba has been charged with manslaughter after a death in Thompson.

RCMP were called to an apartment complex in the city early Monday morning, where they found a 24-year-old man, also from Oxford House, to be unresponsive. He was taken to hospital and pronounced deceased.

Brittany Amber Robinson was to appear in Thompson court on Tuesday.

RCMP say it’s believed the suspect and victim were known to each other.

The name of the deceased isn’t being released.

