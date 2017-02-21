The Watchmen Playing The Burt on April 8

Canadian rockers The Watchmen are returning to Winnipeg on April 8 to release their new live album.

The band recorded Live And In Stereo in front of a hometown crowd in Winnipeg on March 24, 2016. The eight-song vinyl package will include the full concert.

“Our live show has always defined who we are. Our all-in approach to our concerts has resulted in incredible fan loyalty,” said guitarist Joey Serlin. “The band and its fans have a very special relationship. I am so happy that we have captured this on our first official live release.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster starting at $29.50.

