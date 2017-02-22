Ice-Breakers Begin Work on Red River North of Selkirk

WINNIPEG — A sure sign spring is on its way is when ice-cutting machines and icebreakers hit the Red River.

Amphibex machines are working now between Netley Creek and Netley Lake north of Selkirk beginning today.

The province says safety notices have been posted in areas where crews are working as a reminder to fishers, snowmobilers and other river users. Fishers are being asked to remove huts and other material from the ice. Hikers and outdoor enthusiasts are advised to stay off the ice where recent cutting is occuring.

The ice-jam mitigation program focuses on sections of the north Red River with a history of ice-jam related flooding. The Amphibex fleet crushes more than 25 kilometres of river ice annually.

