WAG Screening Encore of World’s Best Commercials

An encore screening of the world’s best commercials is set for the big screen at the Winnipeg Art Gallery.

Winners of the 2016 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity will play for a limited run, airing a compilation of award-winning commercials in March.

The festival is the world’s biggest celebration of creativity in communications. Nearly 40,000 entries from close to 100 countries are showcased and judged at the event.

Dates and showtimes:

Friday, March 24, 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 25, 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 26, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 30, 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 each or $13 for WAG members, seniors and students.

Comments

comments