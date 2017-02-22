No Need to Pack Sunscreen for this Brazilian Street Festival — Salsa and Samba Right Here at Home

By Michelle Bailey (@MichelleBailey1)

WINNIPEG — Carnaval gets underway this Friday in Rio de Janeiro, but you don’t need to jump on an airplane and jet off to Brazil to enjoy the sights and sounds of the popular annual event.

Instead, Winnipeg-based Culture Card is bringing the street party that draws millions to the South American country to our city.

The HUB: Carnaval Rio – A Brazilian Experience, will be held this Friday, February 24 at The Met on Donald Street.

“We have collaborated with the amazingly talented people at Folklorama to bring the music, the dancing and the art to create an amazing experience for our party-goers,” said Culture Card’s Arturo Orellana.

“This is going to be such a wonderful celebration that will showcase what we have right here at home,” he said. “We are putting on this event so that people can explore Winnipeg as if they were a tourist.”

Guests will be greeted with a complimentary welcome drink called Caipirinha, a classic Brazilian cocktail. Viva Brasil, best known for their energetic appearances at Folklorama, will be performing, as well as Winnipeg-based award-winning Latin musician Rio Marco Castillo.

Salsa Explosion Dance Company will keep things spicy with interactive and samba dancing as local DJ David Gomez plays Latin and hip-hop tunes. Global street art by Latin American — Canadian duo Clandestinos will be projected throughout the night on the big screen.

This is just the latest in a number of events that Orellana and his team have organized to promote Winnipeg’s arts and entertainment community.

“There is so much happening in this city and we are constantly coming up with new and unique ways to expose people in Winnipeg to what is going on here,” said Orellana enthusiastically.

He added that Carnaval Rio is the first of monthly joint events they plan to host with Folklorama talent that will feature the various cultures represented at the popular summer festival.

The party gets underway at 8 p.m. and wraps up at 2 a.m. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

