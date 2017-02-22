New Polar Bear Resident for Assiniboine Park Zoo

WINNIPEG — A 15-month-old polar bear is joining the former home of her brothers at Assiniboine Park Zoo.

Juno is the little sister of Hudson and Humphrey and arrives from the Toronto Zoo next week.

Juno’s move to Winnipeg is considered temporary, where she will continue to develop into an adult bear by socializing and engaging with other polar bears her age.

“We are privileged to have an internationally award-winning Arctic exhibit that can be home to many polar bears at the same time, all of whom help us educate visitors about the impacts of climate change on their species,” said Gary Lunsford, senior director, animal management and conservation.

Juno will undergo the standard 30-day quarantine period in the Leatherdale International Polar Bear Conservation Centre. She will later be introduced to polar bear cubs Nanuq and Siku.

