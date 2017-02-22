Winnipeg’s First Saks OFF FIFTH to Open May 3

WINNIPEG — Shoppers can circle May 3 on their calendars as the first Saks OFF FIFTH in Manitoba opens.

The upscale American department store chain is one of the anchor tenants of Outlet Collection, a retail development currently under construction by Ivanhoé Cambridge in southwest Winnipeg.

Four new Saks OFF 5TH locations are opening in Canada this spring, including at Tsawwassen Mills (Tsawwassen, BC), Place Ste-Foy (Quebec City) and Montreal Eaton Centre.

Winnipeg’s store will be 32,191 square feet, the smallest of the four locations in the country.

The retailer features more than 800 brands in fashion at up to 65 percent off.

