Bisons Recruit Oak Park Defensive Tackle Cole Adamson

WINNIPEG — Cole Adamson visited four universities before deciding to stay in Winnipeg and call the University of Manitoba home.

The newly-recruited student-athlete is the Manitoba Bisons latest defensive tackle to suit up in the brown and gold.

Adamson, 17, played for the Oak Park Raiders (2013-2016) and was the defensive player of the year in 2016 in Manitoba.

“Cole was one of the most highly recruited players in the nation and unquestionably one of the most dominating defensive players,” head coach Brian Dobie said.

The 6’5″, 265 lbs. defensive tackle recorded 42 tackles, nine sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick on defence in 2016, punting for an average of 37 yards.

“I’m excited to take the next step in my athletic and academic career,” Adamson said. “There is nothing better than to be able to do it where it all started with my family and friends supporting me.”

The Bisons on Thursday also announced the addition of new offensive coordinator Blair Atkinson and coach Ryan Karhut (2007 Vanier Cup team) as new special teams coordinator.

