Four-time Grammy winner k.d. lang is marking the 25th anniversary of her smash hit “Constant Craving” with a tour celebrating the song and album’s success.

A 17-city Canadian tour for the Ingenue album will make a stop in Winnipeg on Sunday, August 27 at the Burton Cummings Theatre.

Tickets for the Ingenue Redux Tour go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Prices weren’t immediately available.

