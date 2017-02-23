ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Suspect Breaks into True North Offices, Steals Signed Jets Clothing

Winnipeg police are looking for a man who broke into the True North offices on Graham Avenue on February 21, making off with several signed Winnipeg Jets items. (WPS / HANDOUT)
A signed No. 33 Dustin Byfuglien Heritage Classic jersey and signed (right sleeve) Dale Hawerchuk Winnipeg Jets Heritage Classic jacket were among the items taken. (WPS / HANDOUT)

Winnipeg police are looking for a man who stole a number of items from the True North offices on Graham Avenue, including a signed No. 33 Dustin Byfuglien Heritage Classic game jersey.

The male suspect broke into the building on Monday afternoon and also made off with a signed Dale Hawerchuk Heritage Classic jacket, a laptop computer, a tablet, and a number of unactivated iPhones.

Police say the same suspect also broke into a vehicle in the 300 block of Hargrave Street and stole a grey pair of Winnipeg Blue Bombers sweat pants with the wording “Sideline Authentic” on the left calf, and a pair of white Air Jordan shoes. Police say the suspect later changed into the stolen clothes.

Anyone with information is asked to call (204) 986-6668 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).


