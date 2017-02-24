Brandon Man Faces Sexual Assault Charges After Two Youths Touched

A 60-year-old Brandon man was arrested Thursday, charged with inappropriately touching two female youths.

Police say in one instance, the man exposed his genitals and asked the victim to touch him. He then told her not to tell anyone.

The man has been charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, invitation to sexual touching, exposure to persons under 16 and obstructing justice.

Police say the two victims were in the care of the suspect at the time.

He was released on a promise to appear in court in April.

— Staff

