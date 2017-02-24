Getting a Coffee Led to Arrest of Woman Accused of Making Hoax 911 Call: Police

By The Canadian Press

KINGSTON, Ont. – Police in Ontario say grabbing a coffee led to the arrest of a woman accused of making a hoax gun call to 911.

Police in Kingston, Ont., say they received a 911 call at 7:45 p.m. Thursday reporting a man in front of a home with a gun, and they say the caller gave the names of the suspects.

Due to the nature of the call, two emergency response unit officers and five patrol officers were sent to the scene, but after talking with the suspects the call was deemed to be a hoax.

However, a patrol officer already in the area spotted a woman carrying a coffee from a shop near the source of the 911 call and stopped to talk with her.

The officer returned to police headquarters and after listening to the voice on the 911 tape, he confirmed it was the woman he’d spoken with on the street.

A 36-year-old woman is charged with public mischief.

Comments

comments