True North Undertaking $12M in Upgrades to MTS Centre

The home of the Winnipeg Jets will see $12 million in improvements this year as True North Sports + Entertainment installs a swath of upgrades at MTS Centre.

New lighting, flooring, ceiling and signage are part of the renovations planned. Work will shift this week from the arena bowl to concourse levels, meant to improve the overall experience for visitors of the downtown arena.

New colours based on the Winnipeg Jets brand will emulate throughout the building, including in the Portage Avenue atrium. True North will also add new food and beverage options.

Last year, the Jets targeted the in-game experience for fans by installing new seating, improved sightlines, and new digital technology throughout the concourses.

The latest round of renovations, being funded entirely by True North, is expected to be completed by late fall. Updates on the project will be communicated through WinnipegJets.com.

