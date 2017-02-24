$105 Million to Repair Winnipeg Streets This Year

WINNIPEG — Three levels of government re-announced Friday a $105 million combined investment for infrastructure projects in the city this year.

Standing outside of the Belgian Club on Provencher Boulevard, MPs, MLAs and councillors reiterated the importance of the more than 150 roadway construction projects set to get underway over the next 10 months.

“Winnipeggers have said time and time again that fixing the roads is their number one priority and I’m thrilled we are able to continue our historic investment of $105 million to make that happen,” Mayor Brian Bowman said.

“It’s taken us just three years to exceed the amount of investment committed to road renewal that councils invested in the previous six years.”

Targeted streets for repair

