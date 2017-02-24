Winnipeg Shipping Company Employee Stole $45K Worth of Goods, Sold Them Online: Police

An employee of an international shipping company has been charged after Winnipeg police say he stole approximately $45,000 worth of electronics from the company’s warehouse and sold them online.

The 24-year-old, who hasn’t been named, worked in the customer service department.

Police began their investigation in mid-February and say the thefts occurred over a three-month period.

The suspect received about $20,000 from the sale of the stolen goods.

He was arrested and released on a promise to appear.

Police say customers suffered no permanent loss as a result of the thefts.

