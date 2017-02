English singer-songwriter Bryan Ferry is coming to Winnipeg this summer.

Touted with taking his place as one of the most iconic and innovative artists to emerge in popular music, Ferry will play the Burton Cummings Theatre on Monday, August 7.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Prices are $45, $69.50, $89.50 and $119.50.

